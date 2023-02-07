Who's Playing
TCU @ Kansas State
Current Records: TCU 17-6; Kansas State 18-5
What to Know
The #17 TCU Horned Frogs' road trip will continue as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the #12 Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-73 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Five players on the Horned Frogs scored in the double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (17), forward JaKobe Coles (15), guard Shahada Wells (14), guard Damion Baugh (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats entered their game against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. K-State fell just short of Texas by a score of 69-66. One thing holding K-State back was the mediocre play of guard Markquis Nowell, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.
TCU is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Horned Frogs are now 17-6 while the Wildcats sit at 18-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. Less enviably, K-State is 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against TCU.
- Jan 14, 2023 - TCU 82 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 63
- Jan 12, 2022 - TCU 60 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Kansas State 71 vs. TCU 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas State 62 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - TCU 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Kansas State 53 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - TCU 68 vs. Kansas State 57
- Jan 07, 2020 - TCU 59 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. TCU 61
- Mar 04, 2019 - Kansas State 64 vs. TCU 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kansas State 65 vs. TCU 55
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas State 66 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - TCU 66 vs. Kansas State 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas State 73 vs. TCU 68
- Mar 01, 2017 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - TCU 86 vs. Kansas State 80
- Mar 02, 2016 - Kansas State 79 vs. TCU 54
- Feb 16, 2016 - Kansas State 63 vs. TCU 49