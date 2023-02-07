Who's Playing

TCU @ Kansas State

Current Records: TCU 17-6; Kansas State 18-5

What to Know

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs' road trip will continue as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the #12 Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-73 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Five players on the Horned Frogs scored in the double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (17), forward JaKobe Coles (15), guard Shahada Wells (14), guard Damion Baugh (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11).

Meanwhile, the Wildcats entered their game against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. K-State fell just short of Texas by a score of 69-66. One thing holding K-State back was the mediocre play of guard Markquis Nowell, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.

TCU is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Horned Frogs are now 17-6 while the Wildcats sit at 18-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. Less enviably, K-State is 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against TCU.