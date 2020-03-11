Kansas State vs. TCU odds, line, spread: 2020 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Sprint Center. Kansas State is 10-21 overall, while TCU is 16-15. Kansas State enters the 2020 Big 12 Tournament having lost 10 of its last 11 games. TCU, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. The Horned Frogs are favored by two-points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds, and the over-under is set at 126. Before entering any Kansas State vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas State vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Kansas State spread: TCU -2

TCU vs. Kansas State over-under: 126 points

TCU vs. Kansas State money line: TCU -135, Kansas State +113

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs were just a three-ball shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 78-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. TCU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jaire Grayer, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Desmond Bane, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to five boards. For the season, Bane is averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's scored 22 or more points in each of his last four outings.

What you need to know about Kansas State

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Kansas State and the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas State wrapped it up with a 79-63 win at home. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to forward Xavier Sneed, who had 31 points. Sneed enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Despite losing 10 of their last 11 games, the Wildcats will be confident they can secure a victory on Wednesday night. That's because Kansas State is 13-6 in its last 19 games against TCU.

How to make TCU vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins TCU vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas State vs. TCU spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.