Kansas State vs. Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas 15-11; Kansas State 9-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. K-State and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Texas Tech Red Raiders took down K-State 69-62 on Wednesday. The top scorers for K-State were forward Xavier Sneed (15 points) and forward Antonio Gordon (14 points).

Meanwhile, Texas didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs at home on Wednesday as they won 70-56. Texas relied on the efforts of guard Andrew Jones, who had 21 points, and center Will Baker, who had 20 points.

K-State is now 9-17 while Texas sits at 15-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the game boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. But Texas enters the matchup with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 124

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State have won five out of their last nine games against Texas.

  • Jan 11, 2020 - Texas 64 vs. Kansas State 50
  • Feb 12, 2019 - Kansas State 71 vs. Texas 64
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Texas 67 vs. Kansas State 47
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas 48
  • Feb 07, 2018 - Kansas State 67 vs. Texas 64
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas State 64 vs. Texas 61
  • Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas State 65 vs. Texas 62
  • Feb 22, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. Kansas State 70
  • Jan 05, 2016 - Texas 60 vs. Kansas State 57
