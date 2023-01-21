Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-8; Kansas State 16-2

What to Know

The #13 Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 62-51 at home and Texas Tech taking the second 73-68.

K-State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. Guard Desi Sills and forward Keyontae Johnson were among the main playmakers for K-State as the former had 24 points and the latter had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came up short against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, falling 81-74. Guard Pop Isaacs had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kansas State's win lifted them to 16-2 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if the Red Raiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.