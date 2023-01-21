Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas State
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-8; Kansas State 16-2
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #13 Kansas State Wildcats will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 62-51 at home and Texas Tech taking the second 73-68.
The Red Raiders came up short against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, falling 81-74. Guard Pop Isaacs wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech; Isaacs finished with 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, K-State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. K-State relied on the efforts of guard Desi Sills, who had 24 points, and forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Texas Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Red Raiders since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.
