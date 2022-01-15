Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas Tech 13-3; Kansas State 8-7

What to Know

The #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders are 9-3 against the Kansas State Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas Tech and K-State will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while K-State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas Tech made easy work of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday and carried off a 78-57 victory. Texas Tech got double-digit scores from five players: forward Kevin Obanor (17), guard Adonis Arms (13), guard Davion Warren (12), forward Bryson Williams (11), and forward Marcus Santos-Silva (10).

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 60-57 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Guard Nijel Pack had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

The Red Raiders' victory brought them up to 13-3 while K-State's loss pulled them down to 8-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.4 on average. As for K-State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 28th in college basketball.

Series History

Texas Tech have won nine out of their last 12 games against Kansas State.