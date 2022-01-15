Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas State
Current Records: Texas Tech 13-3; Kansas State 8-7
What to Know
The #19 Texas Tech Red Raiders are 9-3 against the Kansas State Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas Tech and K-State will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while K-State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Texas Tech made easy work of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday and carried off a 78-57 victory. Texas Tech got double-digit scores from five players: forward Kevin Obanor (17), guard Adonis Arms (13), guard Davion Warren (12), forward Bryson Williams (11), and forward Marcus Santos-Silva (10).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 60-57 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Guard Nijel Pack had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
The Red Raiders' victory brought them up to 13-3 while K-State's loss pulled them down to 8-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.4 on average. As for K-State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 28th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won nine out of their last 12 games against Kansas State.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Kansas State 62
- Jan 05, 2021 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Kansas State 71
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas Tech 69 vs. Kansas State 62
- Jan 14, 2020 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Kansas State 63
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas Tech 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Kansas State 57
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas Tech 74 vs. Kansas State 58
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas State 61 vs. Texas Tech 48
- Jan 10, 2017 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Tech 80 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 12, 2016 - Kansas State 83 vs. Texas Tech 70