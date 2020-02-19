Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Kansas State and Texas Tech.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 16-9 overall and 12-2 at home, while Kansas State is 9-16 overall and 1-7 on the road. Kansas State has lost five consecutive games. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has won four of its past six games. The Red Raiders are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State:
- Texas Tech vs. Kansas State spread: Texas Tech -11.5
- Texas Tech vs. Kansas State over-under: 129.5 points
- Texas Tech vs. Kansas State money line: Texas Tech -792, Kansas State +521
What you need to know about Texas Tech
Texas Tech fell 73-70 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Kevin McCullar had 15 points in addition to five rebounds, and Davide Moretti finished with 15 points and five assists. The Red Raiders enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 73.4 points per game. Texas Tech is led by Jahmi'us Ramsey, who's averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. In Texas Tech's 77-63 win over Kansas State on Jan. 14, Ramsey finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block.
In addition, the Red Raiders are 18-2 in their last 20 home games. Plus, Texas Tech is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Kansas State on its home floor.
What you need to know about Kansas State
Kansas State received a tough blow this past Saturday as the Wildcats fell 68-57 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Xavier Sneed was the top scorer for Kansas State, finishing with 15 points. TCU scored 17 of the game's final 22 points. Kansas State clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the last six years under head coach Bruce Weber.
Despite losing seven consecutive road games, the Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Wednesday.
How to make Kansas State vs. Texas Tech picks
The model has simulated Texas Tech vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Kansas State vs. Texas Tech? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
