Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 16-9 overall and 12-2 at home, while Kansas State is 9-16 overall and 1-7 on the road. Kansas State has lost five consecutive games. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has won four of its past six games. The Red Raiders are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech fell 73-70 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Kevin McCullar had 15 points in addition to five rebounds, and Davide Moretti finished with 15 points and five assists. The Red Raiders enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 73.4 points per game. Texas Tech is led by Jahmi'us Ramsey, who's averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. In Texas Tech's 77-63 win over Kansas State on Jan. 14, Ramsey finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block.

In addition, the Red Raiders are 18-2 in their last 20 home games. Plus, Texas Tech is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Kansas State on its home floor.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Kansas State received a tough blow this past Saturday as the Wildcats fell 68-57 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Xavier Sneed was the top scorer for Kansas State, finishing with 15 points. TCU scored 17 of the game's final 22 points. Kansas State clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the last six years under head coach Bruce Weber.

Despite losing seven consecutive road games, the Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Wednesday.

