Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Kansas State

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Fred Bramlage Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. UTRGV struggled last year, ending up 8-23. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for K-State (14-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Vaqueros will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.