No. 24 West Virginia @ Kansas State

Current Records: West Virginia 10-2; Kansas State 11-1

The Kansas State Wildcats and the #24 West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 78-73 at home and the Mountaineers taking the second 73-67.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Radford Highlanders last week, winning 73-65. K-State's forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Stony Brook Seawolves typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday West Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for West Virginia in a 75-64 victory over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers can attribute much of their success to guard Kedrian Johnson, who had 18 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought K-State up to 11-1 and West Virginia to 10-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State enters the contest with only 60.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. But West Virginia comes into the game boasting the 29th most points per game in college basketball at 81.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

$25.00

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.