Kansas State vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia basketball game

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Kansas State

Current Records: West Virginia 14-2; Kansas State 7-9

What to Know

The #12 West Virginia Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. West Virginia is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while K-State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Mountaineers were completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the TCU Horned Frogs 81-49. That 32-point margin sets a new personal best for West Virginia on the season.

Meanwhile, the contest between K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday was not particularly close, with K-State falling 77-63. G Cartier Diarra (19 points) was the top scorer for the Wildcats.

West Virginia's win lifted them to 14-2 while Kansas State's loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Kansas State.

  • Feb 18, 2019 - Kansas State 65 vs. West Virginia 51
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Kansas State 71 vs. West Virginia 69
  • Feb 03, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Kansas State 51
  • Jan 01, 2018 - West Virginia 77 vs. Kansas State 69
  • Mar 10, 2017 - West Virginia 51 vs. Kansas State 50
  • Feb 11, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas State 66
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas State 79 vs. West Virginia 75
  • Jan 26, 2016 - West Virginia 70 vs. Kansas State 55
  • Jan 02, 2016 - West Virginia 87 vs. Kansas State 83
