Who's Playing

No. 24 West Virginia @ Kansas State

Current Records: West Virginia 10-2; Kansas State 11-1

What to Know

The #24 West Virginia Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. West Virginia and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 78-73 at home and the Mountaineers taking the second 73-67.

The Stony Brook Seawolves typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday West Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for West Virginia in a 75-64 victory over Stony Brook. West Virginia's guard Kedrian Johnson looked sharp as he had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. K-State took their matchup against Radford 73-65. Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was the offensive standout of the game for K-State, picking up 26 points in addition to nine rebounds.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with K-State when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win. West Virginia's victory shoved K-State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.