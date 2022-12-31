Who's Playing
No. 24 West Virginia @ Kansas State
Current Records: West Virginia 10-2; Kansas State 11-1
What to Know
The #24 West Virginia Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. West Virginia and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 78-73 at home and the Mountaineers taking the second 73-67.
The Stony Brook Seawolves typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday West Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for West Virginia in a 75-64 victory over Stony Brook. West Virginia's guard Kedrian Johnson looked sharp as he had 18 points.
Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. K-State took their matchup against Radford 73-65. Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was the offensive standout of the game for K-State, picking up 26 points in addition to nine rebounds.
West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with K-State when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win. West Virginia's victory shoved K-State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - West Virginia 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2022 - Kansas State 78 vs. West Virginia 73
- Jan 08, 2022 - West Virginia 71 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas State 43
- Jan 23, 2021 - West Virginia 69 vs. Kansas State 47
- Feb 01, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Kansas State 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Kansas State 84 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 18, 2019 - Kansas State 65 vs. West Virginia 51
- Jan 09, 2019 - Kansas State 71 vs. West Virginia 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Kansas State 51
- Jan 01, 2018 - West Virginia 77 vs. Kansas State 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - West Virginia 51 vs. Kansas State 50
- Feb 11, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas State 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas State 79 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 26, 2016 - West Virginia 70 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - West Virginia 87 vs. Kansas State 83