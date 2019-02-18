Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 run

The Kansas State Wildcats aim to keep their grip on first place in the Big 12 when they visit the dangerous West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Kansas State saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt in the form of a 78-64 home loss to Iowa State on Saturday. The Wildcats (19-6, 9-3) enter Monday a half-game ahead of Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. The Mountaineers (10-15, 2-10) are struggling through a rebuilding season after losing the bulk of last season's play-makers, but they are still dangerous at WVU Coliseum, where they've defeated Oklahoma and Kansas. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 131.5 in the latest Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds. Before you make any Kansas State vs. West Virginia picks, check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Kansas State will be motivated to get back on track following its loss to the high-powered Cyclones. The Wildcats have been using an efficient and unselfish brand of offense, along with a stifling defense, to win nine of their past 11.

They feature a balanced starting lineup with four players who average double figures, led by senior guard Barry Brown Jr. He's putting up 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

But just because the Wildcats have been red-hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Kansas State vs. West Virginia spread on Monday.

West Virginia is a team that has proven stubborn despite a transitional year that has seen its share of bad breaks. Still, the Mountaineers have been competitive for the most part in a strong season for the Big 12, and they no doubt got Kansas State's attention in a 71-69 loss in the first meeting on Jan. 9.

West Virginia built a 21-point lead before the Wildcats came storming back. Brown hit the winning jumper in the closing seconds to complete the biggest comeback in program history. But the Mountaineers matched the Wildcats with nine 3-pointers and dominated the rebounding battle 37-23. West Virginia also covered as a four-point underdog despite squandering the double-digit lead.

