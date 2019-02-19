Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

The West Virginia Mountaineers look for another home upset Monday night when they host the Kansas State Wildcats in an important Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers have been beset by roster turnover and injuries, but have still managed upsets of Oklahoma and Kansas in conference play. They had a 21-point lead in the first meeting with the Wildcats before falling 71-69 on a late jumper by Barry Brown. The Wildcats need a win to maintain their half-game lead in the Big 12 standings and hope to bounce back from a 78-64 home loss to Iowa State on Saturday. The Wildcats are seven-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 130.5 in the latest Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds. Before you lock in your Kansas State vs. West Virginia picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Kansas State vs. West Virginia. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The Wildcats made an unlikely run to the Elite Eight last year and they did so without the services of perhaps their best player, versatile forward Dean Wade. He was sidelined by injuries during the NCAA Tournament, and his presence in the lineup has been a driving force behind Kansas State's success this season. The 6'8" senior is averaging 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Wade's passing and shot-making ability give the Wildcats needed balance on offense, but they may again be without his services Monday night. Wade left the loss to Iowa State with an injury to his right foot, which has held him out of practice. If Wade is unable to go, the Wildcats will need guard Kamau Stokes to step up. Stokes has been filling the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging over 15 points in his last two road games. And he's been lethal from behind the arc on the road during that span, knocking down 60 percent of his three-point attempts.

But just because the Wildcats have been red-hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Kansas State vs. West Virginia spread on Monday.

West Virginia is a team that has proven stubborn despite a transitional year that has seen its share of bad breaks. Still, the Mountaineers have been competitive for the most part in a strong season for the Big 12, and they no doubt got Kansas State's attention in a 71-69 loss in the first meeting on Jan. 9.

West Virginia built a 21-point lead before the Wildcats came storming back. Brown hit the winning jumper in the closing seconds to complete the biggest comeback in program history. But the Mountaineers matched the Wildcats with nine 3-pointers and dominated the rebounding battle 37-23. West Virginia also covered as a four-point underdog despite squandering the double-digit lead.

So who wins Kansas State vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas State vs. West Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.