Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Shockers were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 88-84 to the Missouri Tigers. Wichita State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Craig Porter Jr. (14), guard Jaykwon Walton (14), guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (13), guard Xavier Bell (12), and forward Gus Okafor (11).

Meanwhile, the contest between K-State and the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with K-State falling 76-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Keyontae Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Wichita State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Wichita State at 4-3 and the Wildcats at 6-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Shockers are stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. K-State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.