Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Kansas State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 42-38 lead against BYU.

Kansas State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: BYU 19-7, Kansas State 15-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Last Monday, the Wildcats came up short against the Longhorns and fell 62-56.

Despite their defeat, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Arthur Kaluma, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact BYU proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 78-71 win over the Bears.

Aly Khalifa was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. He didn't help BYU's cause all that much against the Cowboys on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Wildcats dropped their record down to 15-11 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only BYU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 15-11 ATS overall, they're only 1-6 when playing on the road.

Odds

BYU is a slight 1-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.