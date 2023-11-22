Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-4, Kansas State 3-2

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kansas State Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Cent. Arkansas has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Cent. Arkansas' previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell just short of the Redhawks by a score of 70-68.

Meanwhile, Kansas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 91-83 to the Hurricanes. Kansas State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cam Carter, who scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The last time the Bears won on the road was back last Friday. Having now lost three straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 1-4. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the game looks promising for Kansas State, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. Cent. Arkansas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 25.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

