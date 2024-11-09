Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Clev. State 1-1, Kansas State 1-0

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Kansas State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Tuesday. They blew past New Orleans 89-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Wildcats have posted since January 6th.

Kansas State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was David N'Guessan out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave N'Guessan a new career-high in offensive rebounds (ten). Max Jones was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals.

Kansas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Orleans only posted 13.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last contest, Clev. State made sure to put some points up on the board against Baldwin-Wallace on Wednesday. Clev. State took their matchup with ease, bagging a 91-53 win over Baldwin-Wallace.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Kansas State, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

