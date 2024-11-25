Halftime Report

Liberty has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Liberty leads 32-29 over Kansas State.

If Liberty keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas State will have to make due with a 4-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Liberty 5-1, Kansas State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the Liberty Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, Kansas State earned an 83-71 victory over George Wash.

Among those leading the charge was David N'Guessan, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Dug McDaniel was another key player, earning 13 points in addition to five assists and two steals.

Kansas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as George Wash. only posted nine.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Liberty). They were the clear victor by an 89-69 margin over Louisiana on Friday. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kaden Metheny, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Cleveland, who posted 12 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kansas State's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Liberty, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Kansas State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 1-4 ATS record.

Odds

Kansas State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Liberty, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

