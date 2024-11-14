Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: LSU 2-0, Kansas State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face off against the LSU Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Kansas State earned a 77-64 victory over Clev. State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Brendan Hausen was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Coleman Hawkins was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five assists and four blocks.

Meanwhile, LSU beat Alabama State 74-61 on Sunday.

LSU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Sears, who posted 18 points along with five assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Kansas State pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for LSU, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Kansas State strolled past LSU when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 75-60. Will Kansas State repeat their success, or does LSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking forward, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won both of the games they've played against LSU in the last 2 years.