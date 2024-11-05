Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ Kansas State Wildcats
Current Records: New Orleans 0-0, Kansas State 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Kansas State Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Looking back to last season, Kansas State finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, New Orleans finished 9-22.
Looking forward, Kansas State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 26.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.
Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 28.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.