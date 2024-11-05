Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: New Orleans 0-0, Kansas State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Kansas State Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, Kansas State finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, New Orleans finished 9-22.

Looking forward, Kansas State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 26.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

