Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Okla. State 8-9, Kansas State 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas State and Okla. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The timing is sure in Kansas State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Okla. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bears with a 68-64 win.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to Tylor Perry, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were the victim of a bruising 90-66 loss at the hands of the Jayhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Okla. State in their matchups with Kansas: they've now lost six in a row.

Okla. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Bryce Thompson, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thompson has scored all season.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Going forward, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Okla. State.

Kansas State beat Okla. State 73-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Kansas State repeat their success, or does Okla. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 9-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State and Okla. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.