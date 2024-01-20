Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Okla. State 8-9, Kansas State 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas State and Okla. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The timing is sure in Kansas State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Okla. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bears with a 68-64 win.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to Tylor Perry, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were the victim of a bruising 90-66 loss at the hands of the Jayhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Okla. State in their matchups with Kansas: they've now lost six in a row.

Okla. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Bryce Thompson, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thompson has scored all season.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Kansas State was able to grind out a solid win over Okla. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 73-68. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Okla. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kansas State and Okla. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.