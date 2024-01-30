Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Oklahoma 15-5, Kansas State 14-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oklahoma has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Oklahoma on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 85-84 to the Red Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Rivaldo Soares, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Sam Godwin, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Kansas State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-52 punch to the gut against the Cougars on Saturday. Kansas State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kansas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 15-5. As for the Wildcats, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 14-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oklahoma have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oklahoma lost to Kansas State on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can Oklahoma avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas State and Oklahoma both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.