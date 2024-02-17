Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: TCU 17-7, Kansas State 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Kansas State and the Horned Frogs are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats came up short against the Cougars and fell 72-66.

Despite their loss, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Arthur Kaluma, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. David N'Guessan was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs didn't have too much trouble with the Mountaineers at home on Monday as they won 81-65.

Among those leading the charge was Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. He didn't help TCU's cause all that much against the Cyclones on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Emanuel Miller, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Wildcats' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-9. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.2 points per game. As for the Horned Frogs, their win bumped their record up to 17-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas State came up short against the Horned Frogs when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 80-67. Will Kansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kansas State and TCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.