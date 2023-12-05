Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Villanova 6-3, Kansas State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Kansas State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Villanova Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Kansas State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

Kansas State waltzed into Saturday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Lions by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Kansas State was down 36-23 with 18:13 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Kansas State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was David N'Guessan, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jerrell Colbert, who scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds.

Villanova has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell just short of the Dragons by a score of 57-55. Villanova found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.5% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, Villanova saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Longino, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all. Eric Dixon was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Wildcats' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.4 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

While only Villanova took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Kansas State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Villanova is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

