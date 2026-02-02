Ranked Big 12 teams clash when the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kansas is coming off a 90-82 win over BYU on Saturday, while Texas Tech dropped an 88-80 decision to Central Florida that same day. The Jayhawks (16-5, 6-2 Big 12), who are tied with Texas Tech for fourth in the Big 12 Conference, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2 Big 12), who are 3-4 against ranked opponents, are 11-0 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 42-9, but Texas Tech has won each of the last two meetings. Texas Tech is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kansas vs. Texas Tech:

Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 154.5 points Kansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Kansas +180, Texas Tech -220 Kansas vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas vs. Texas Tech streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in four of the last five Kansas games.

The model projects the Jayhawks to have four players register 13.4 points or more, including Darryn Peterson's projected 18.8 points. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 13.8 or more points, led by J.T. Toppin, who is projected to score 23.9 points. The model projects a combined total of 155 points as the Over clears in 52% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.