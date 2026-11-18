Kansas star freshman Tyran Stokes, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, left the Jayhawks'102-77 victory vs. UNLV on Tuesday with an apparent lower-body injury. Stokes was helped off the court in Kansas' game in the quarterfinals of the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas and was shown by the ESPN camera walking under his own power toward the Jayhawks locker room during the opening minutes of the second half.

Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game that Stokes "lost leg strength" and will get an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

"We don't know the extent of what happened to Tyran yet," Self said on his postgame radio show. "We just know he lost leg strength and sat down because he lost leg strength. So he's getting the MRI now. We just know it's something lower body. Hopefully it won't be anything too significant, but too early to tell."

The star freshman finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes during the Jayhawks' 102-77 win over UNLV. He did not return after suffering the injury.

Stokes was coming off a breakout performance against Kentucky in last week's Champions Classic. He finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and earned CBS Sports Freshman of the Week honors as a result of his performance. Stokes entered the week averaging 15.3 points. 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

The Jayhawks are already playing without star guard Melvin Council Jr., who is out until at least January after he suffered a broken foot during practice. Kansas plays the winner of the West Virginia-Auburn game on Wednesday in the semifinals in Las Vegas, with the winner facing either No. 8 Houston or No. 1 Florida in Thursday's title game.