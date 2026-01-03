Kansas star Darryn Peterson returned to the lineup on Saturday for the first time in nearly a month and had his best showing of the 2025-26 season. Peterson, who is the No. 1-ranked NBA Draft prospect in the CBS Sports rankings, finished with 26 points, six rebounds and one assist in the No. 17 Jayhawks' 81-75 loss to UCF.

Peterson scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. However, the Kansas star logged just five minutes in the second half and scored three points. Peterson subbed out with 10:55 remaining in regulation and did not return.

The former top-ranked player had previously only played in four games before returning for the Jayhawks' Big 12 opener. His last appearance came on Dec. 13 against NC State, when he exited the game late and did not return due to a hamstring injury.

Kentucky's good vibes erode as No. 14 Alabama wins fourth straight vs. Wildcats Isaac Trotter

That latest setback saw him miss games against Towson and Davidson. In total, Peterson has missed nine games this season.

Peterson got off to a hot start in the first half against UCF. He scored 11 points in the first six minutes and finished with 23 points before halftime. His previous season-high came against North Carolina, when he finished with 22 points in his second collegiate game.

Recapping Peterson's season so far

As stated earlier, this weekend marked Peterson's fifth game of the season. He appeared in games against Green Bay and North Carolina in November before missing a month with a hamstring injury. Peterson returned to the lineup last month against Missouri and finished with 17 points in 23 minutes of action.

However, in Peterson's next game against NC State, he appeared to re-aggregate the injury that caused him to miss a month. He subbed out of the game twice down the stretch against NC State but ultimately didn't return. Even with Peterson out of the lineup, the Jayhawks were able to escape with a dramatic 77-76 win in overtime behind a career day from Melvin Council Jr.

After Kansas' final nonconference game against Davidson last month, coach Bill Self addressed Peterson's absence, stating that it was a mutual agreement between the program and his family to hold the prized freshman out of the lineup until he was at full strength. Even in his return against UCF, Peterson logged just 22 minutes.

Peterson has only played over 30 minutes once this season. That came against NC State when he finished with 31 minutes.

Why Peterson is regarded as a top draft prospect

It's no secret that this freshman class has a chance to be an all-timer. Even with the NBA Draft over six months away, there isn't a definite candidate to go No. 1 overall. That pick will likely come down to Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer.

This performance by Peterson was key to his draft stock. For starters, Boozer has been playing like the best player in the country and should be the favorite (if the season ended today) to win player of the year honors. As for Dybantsa, he has also been playing like one of the best players in the country over the last month.

Peterson's calling card is his ability to get a bucket whenever it's needed. However, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft has traditionally featured bigs or wings being taken. Peterson has the chance to be the exception.

The last guard taken with the No. 1 pick was Cade Cunningham in 2021. Since 2010, only six prospects who have gone No. 1 have been classified as a guard. Although Cooper Flagg was utilized as a point guard through the first few weeks of his NBA career by the Dallas Mavericks, he is a traditional wing at the NBA level.

Part of the intrigue around Peterson is his potential to be a volume scorer at the NBA level. Peterson is also a talented defensive prospect who can defend at a high level because of his size and athleticism. But what stands out the most -- and why he may ultimately go No. 1 -- is his shot-making that is second to none in this class. That was on display against UCF.

The best version of Kansas will revolve around Peterson staying on the floor. If the Jayhawks can get the first-half version of Peterson down the stretch, it would change the whole dynamic of their season. However, if Peterson is limited like he was in the second half, the ceiling of what Kansas can accomplish in March will be significantly lower.