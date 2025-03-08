The Kansas Jayhawks look to finish off a disappointing regular season as they host the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9 in the Big 12), who were ranked No. 1 at the beginning of the season, enter off two consecutive losses, including a 65-59 defeat on Monday night at No. 3 Houston. The Wildcats (20-10, 14-5) defeated rival Arizona State, 113-100 on Tuesday night, though they have lost four of their last seven games. The teams haven't played since 2010, an 87-79 Kansas victory on a neutral court.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under is 153.5 points.

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats go as senior guard Caleb Love goes. When he scores 20 or more points, the team is 9-2. Despite averaging 16.4 points per game, Love is only shooting 37.5% from the field and can be inconsistent from game-to-game. Another 20-point performance would be a big boost to the Wildcats' chances on Saturday in a hostile road environment.

The most surprising player on Arizona's roster this season is power forward Henri Veesaar. Expected to play sparsely, the 7-foot sophomore has averaged 27 minutes over the team's last seven games and contributed a season-high 22 points in 22 minutes vs. Arizona State. Against Kansas' All-American Hunter Dickinson, Veesaar will need to stay out of foul trouble to give the Wildcats plenty of minutes on Saturday.

Why Kansas can cover

Jayhawks coach Bill Self has only lost two Senior Day games in his 29-year coaching career, both at Oral Roberts decades ago. The program itself hasn't lost on Senior Day since 1982 and the Jayhawks unsurprisingly are home favorites once again on Saturday. While Kansas is an NCAA Tournament lock, the Jayhawks have already lost three times at home this season, which is a rarity for the program in recent years.

Self's team is led by Dickinson, who averages 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Guard Zeke Mayo is the only other double-digit scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game. Against a scrappy Wildcats team who would like to end their regular season on a high note, this will be no easy task for the Jayhawks. But home court advantage and the Senior Day trend gives them plenty of hope headed into Saturday's matchup.

