Kansas vs. Arizona State score: The No. 18 Sun Devils upset the No. 1 Jayhawks, who lost for the first time this season

It didn't come easy -- heck, it barely came at all -- but 40 minutes of hanging tough against No. 1 Kansas eventually paid off in a big way for No. 18 Arizona State as it upended the top-ranked Jayhawks 80-76 in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday night. The Sun Devils (9-2) trailed for more than 37 minutes of the contest, but took the lead late on a Rob Edwards 3-pointer with 2:23 left and traded punches down the stretch before coming out on top of the biggest upset of the weekend.

It was the first loss of the season for Kansas (10-1).

This story will be updated