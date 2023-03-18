Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Kansas

Regular Season Records: Arkansas 21-13; Kansas 28-7

What to Know

The #4 Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to clash at 5:15 p.m. ET March 18 at Wells Fargo Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kansas proved too difficult a challenge. The Jayhawks took their contest against the Bison by a conclusive 96-68 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 21.5 points in Kansas' favor. Their guard Gradey Dick looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Razorbacks proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas came out on top against Illinois by a score of 73-63. Arkansas' guard Ricky Council IV was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.