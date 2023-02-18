Who's Playing

Baylor @ Kansas

Current Records: Baylor 20-6; Kansas 21-5

What to Know

The #5 Kansas Jayhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Kansas and the #9 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Jayhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Kansas had enough points to win and then some against Oklahoma State, taking their contest 87-76. Guard Gradey Dick and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former had 26 points and the latter had 15 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears enjoyed a cozy 79-67 victory over the Mountaineers. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: guard LJ Cryer (26), guard Adam Flagler (13), forward Jalen Bridges (12), and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (11).

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Kansas was in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-69 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $225.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Baylor.