Kansas vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Kansas

Current Records: Baylor 12-1; Kansas 12-2

What to Know

The #4 Baylor Bears are 1-8 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Baylor's road trip will continue as they head to Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. ET. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Baylor didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 57-52 win. The top scorer for the Bears was G Davion Mitchell (14 points).

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday as they made off with a 79-53 victory. Kansas' G Devon Dotson was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 20 points and six assists in addition to five boards. This makes it three games in a row in which Dotson has had at least three steals.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 12-1 and Kansas to 12-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against Baylor.