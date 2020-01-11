Kansas vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Kansas
Current Records: Baylor 12-1; Kansas 12-2
What to Know
The #4 Baylor Bears are 1-8 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Baylor's road trip will continue as they head to Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. ET. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Baylor didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 57-52 win. The top scorer for the Bears was G Davion Mitchell (14 points).
Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday as they made off with a 79-53 victory. Kansas' G Devon Dotson was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 20 points and six assists in addition to five boards. This makes it three games in a row in which Dotson has had at least three steals.
Their wins bumped Baylor to 12-1 and Kansas to 12-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against Baylor.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. Baylor 70
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 67
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas 67 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kansas 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kansas 102 vs. Baylor 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas battles Baylor
The Bears will be trying to get their first win at Allen Fieldhouse when they face the Jayhawks
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic