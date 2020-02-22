Kansas vs. Baylor odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks look to draw even in the Big 12 Conference standings when they take on the first-place and No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday. The Jayhawks (23-3), second in the conference at 12-1, suffered their lone Big 12 loss on Jan. 11 to Baylor, 67-55, at home, while the Bears (24-1), first in the league at 13-0, have won 23 straight games since losing a non-conference matchup at Washington, 67-64, on Nov. 8.

Tip-off from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, is set for noon ET. Baylor guard MaCio Teague (14.4 ppg) is questionable with a wrist injury. The Bears are two-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 127.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Baylor. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Baylor vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -2

Kansas vs. Baylor over-under: 127.5 points

Kansas vs. Baylor money line: Kansas +113, Baylor -128

KU: Is sixth nationally with a scoring margin of plus-14.8

BAY: Averages 71.2 points per game

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears are the nation's only team with six wins against AP Top 25 ranked teams, and have defeated eight top-10 teams over the last four seasons, including a 6-3 mark vs. top-10 teams at Waco. Baylor ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense at 58.2 points and 10th nationally in scoring margin at plus-13. The Bears' 2-point field goal defense ranks seventh in the country at 42.5 percent.

Offensively, sophomore guard Jared Butler leads the team in scoring at 15.6 points, including back-to-back 20-point games. He scored 21 against West Virginia on Feb. 15 and 22 at Oklahoma on Tuesday. Butler has scored in double digits in seven of the past 10 games, and had a season-high 30 points against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5.

Why Kansas can cover

Even so, the Bears aren't a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Baylor spread. That's because the Jayhawks have also been red hot, going 8-1 on the road. The Jayhawks are looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the 31st season in a row and 36th time in 37 years. In 17 seasons under coach Bill Self, Kansas has compiled a 496-109 (.820) mark.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson has been a force on offense and leads the Jayhawks in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Dotson has logged double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games, including a 29-point performance on Monday night against Iowa State. He also has one double-double with 11 assists and 18 points in a win at TCU on Feb. 8.

How to make Kansas vs. Baylor picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Kansas' Isaiah Moss will score two more points than what he's averaged over the past two games, while Baylor's Devonte Bandoo will better his season average by nearly one point. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.