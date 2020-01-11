Kansas vs. Baylor odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven projection model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Baylor and Kansas.
The No. 4 Baylor Bears will take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on CBS between teams in contention for the conference title and possibly No. 1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Kansas is 12-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while Baylor is 12-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Jayhawks are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds, with the over-under set at 131. Before entering any Baylor vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Kansas vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Jayhawks made easy work of Iowa State on Wednesday and carried off a 79-53 victory. Four players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Devon Dotson (20), forward David McCormack (16), guard Ochai Agbaji (16), and center Udoka Azubuike (10). The Jayhawks are strong on both ends of the floor, giving up just 61 points per game (T-27th nationally) and averaging 79.4 points (41st nationally).
They've been solid against the spread as well, posting an 8-5 mark overall against the number. They're also 4-3 ATS at home and 8-5 ATS when favored.
Meanwhile, Baylor beat Texas Tech 57-52 on Tuesday. The top scorer for Baylor was guard Davion Mitchell (14 points). Though the Bears have some limits on the offensive end, they've been one of the nation's best defensive teams, giving up just 58.4 points per game, good for ninth nationally. They've been even better early in Big 12 play, giving up only 48 points per contest. They Bears are also 8-5 against the spread and have covered five times in six tries on the road this season.
So who wins Kansas vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
