The second-ranked Baylor Bears withstood a rugged road test to remain perfect but face an equally daunting challenge Monday night when they host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 contest on Monday night. Baylor plays its second straight game against a ranked opponent after posting a 68-60 victory at No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday, ending the Bears' streak of 11 straight double-digit victories to open the season.

The Jayhawks, who had an 11-game conference road winning streak snapped last time out, have won each of their last two visits to Waco, Texas. Tip-off from Ferrell Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. Baylor is favored by 8.5 points, while the over-under is set at 141 in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Baylor vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Baylor. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Baylor vs. Kansas:

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Baylor -8.5

Baylor vs. Kansas over-under: 141 points

Baylor vs. Kansas money line: Baylor -440; Kansas +340

KAN: The Jayhawks are averaging a Big 12-leading 4.6 blocked shots per game

BAY: The Bears are 8-1 against ranked opponents over the past two seasons

Latest Odds: Baylor Bears -8.5 Bet Now

Why Kansas can cover



David McCormack's season numbers don't jump off the page -- he averages 12.1 points -- but the 6-foot-10 junior is coming on strong. He scored in single digits in six of Kansas' first 10 games but erupted for a career-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma State. McCormack is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots in the last three games.

Kansas will need more than just the inside presence of McCormack to solve the tenacious defense of the Bears. Leading scorer Ochai Agbaji has knocked down 22 3-pointers over his last seven games to boost his conference-leading totals to 35 overall and 2.7 made threes per game. Second-leading scorer Jalen Wilson has totaled only 13 points over the past two games but leads the team in rebounding (7.8).

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears kept their perfect record intact despite a clunker from leading scorer Jared Butler against Texas Tech. He finished with a season-low seven points and missed his first nine shots from the floor, but did bury a pair of 3-pointers over the final five minutes to help the Bears pull away. Butler, who scored a season-high 28 points in the previous game at TCU, is averaging 4.0 steals over his last four contests.

Davion Mitchell filled the scoring void in Saturday's victory with a team-high 19 points, his second-highest output of the season. He also broke out of a shooting slump that had seen him misfire on all 12 3-point attempts over the previous three games by connecting on 3 of 6 from long range. Adam Flagler rebounded from a scoreless effort at TCU with 15 points off the bench.

How to make Kansas vs. Baylor picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.