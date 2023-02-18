The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 9 Baylor Bears will battle for first place in the Big 12 standings when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Kansas has surged into a tie with Baylor and Texas atop the standings after winning three straight games, beating Oklahoma State by 11 points in its most recent outing. The Bears have been the hottest team in the conference, winning 10 of their last 11 games.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5.

Kansas vs. Baylor spread: Kansas -5.5

Kansas vs. Baylor over/under: 148 points

Kansas vs. Baylor money line: Kansas -225, Baylor +185

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has dominated Baylor at home in recent years, winning 18 of the last 19 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are coming off a win over Oklahoma State, giving them their fifth win in six games since losing to Baylor on Jan. 23. They used a 15-5 run early in the second half to take control against the Cowboys, leading by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Star freshman Gradey Dick scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, as Kansas shot 19 of 29 from the floor, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks were able to overcome an off night from star Jalen Wilson, who was held to 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and they have covered in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor remains the hottest team in the Big 12, winning 10 of its last 11 games following an 0-3 start to league play. The Bears led West Virginia by seven points at halftime before stretching their advantage to as many as 19 points in the second half, as LJ Cryer scored 26 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers. Adam Flagler added 13 points and six assists, while Jalen Bridges scored 12 points.

Senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua made his season debut earlier this month, and he scored a season-high 11 points against the Mountaineers. He has logged at least 20 minutes in three straight games, working his way back into the rotation after returning from a lengthy injury absence. Baylor has covered the spread at an 8-2-1 clip in its last 11 games against Big 12 opponents.

