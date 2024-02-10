Big 12 foes square off as the No. 13 Baylor Bears (17-5) go on the road to play the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5) on Saturday. The Bears roll into this game as winners of three straight. Baylor defeated No. 23 Texas Tech 79-73 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kansas was upset last time out when the Kansas State Wildcats knocked off the Jayhawks 75-70 in overtime on Feb. 5.

Tipoff from the Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas is set for 6 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 31-9. The Jayhawks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Baylor and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Baylor vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Baylor spread: Jayhawks -7.5

Kansas vs. Baylor over/under: 148.5 points

Kansas vs. Baylor money line: Jayhawks -354, Bears +278

KU: Kansas is 10-11-1 ATS

BAY: Baylor is 12-7-2 ATS

Why Kansas can cover

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been a consistent playmaker for the Jayhawks. McCullar Jr. scores off the dribble but has improved his 3-point shot to space the floor. The Texas native can also be a solid facilitator in the backcourt. He averages a team-high 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. In his last outing, McCullar Jr. finished with 15 points, six boards, and six assists.

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is a strong, physical force in the frontcourt. Dickinson establishes great position in the lane for boards and efficient looks at the rim. The Virginia native is sixth in the country in rebounds (11.1) with 18.9 points per game. On Feb. 5 against Kansas State, Dickinson had 21 points and 12 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter has made his impact felt in his first season. Walter glides to the rim and has a sweet shooting stroke to stretch the floor. The Texas native logs a team-high 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. On Jan. 20 against Texas, Walter tallied 22 points and seven boards. This was the sixth game with 20-plus points.

Sophomore guard Langston Love is another solid contributor in the backcourt. Love owns a knack for scoring off the dribble and excels at taking it to the rim. The Texas native averages 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. In the Jan. 31 win over UCF, Love dropped 24 points and seven rebounds. See which team to pick here.

