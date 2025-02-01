The Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12) will try to bounce back from an overtime loss at BYU when they host the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3) on Saturday afternoon. Baylor had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 93-89 loss at BYU on Tuesday in a game that landed directly on the spread. Kansas lost to then-No. 7 Houston in double overtime last Saturday before picking up a 91-87 win over UCF on Tuesday. The Jayhawks are in fifth place in the Big 12, while the Bears are tied for sixth place.

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Baylor -2.5

Baylor vs. Kansas over/under: 142 points

Baylor vs. Kansas money line: Baylor: -149, Kansas: +125

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is coming off an overtime loss at BYU, but freshman VJ Edgecombe was a standout performer for the Bears. He scored a game-high 28 points and dished out five assists in 43 minutes, upping his season average to 14.9 points per game. Edgecombe, a native of the Bahamas, was the Gatorade Prep Player of the Year in New York the last two seasons.

He was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week last week after averaging 25.5 points in wins over Kansas State and Utah. Edgecombe is protected to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft, and he is going to be a challenge for Kansas on Saturday. Veteran big man Norchad Omier leads Baylor with 15.3 points per game, while Jeremy Roach (concussion) and Langston Love (ankle) have both been sidelined. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas bounced back from its shocking double-overtime loss to Houston with a 91-87 win over UCF on Tuesday. The Jayhawks were without Dajuan Harris Jr. in that game, which was his first missed game in 160 outings. Harris averages 9.6 points and 5.7 assists per game, making him a catalyst for the offense.

Senior forward KJ Adams returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous three games due to a separated shoulder. Adams came off the bench for the first time this season, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds. Kansas has won 14 of the last 20 meetings between these teams, and Baylor is just 4-10-1 against the spread in its last 15 games. See which team to pick here.

