The BYU Cougars are set to host the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday at the Marriott Center. Both teams are 17-8; BYU is 12-2 at home, while Kansas is 3-6 on the road. The Cougars are looking to extend their winning streak after beating Kansas State 80-65 in their last game. The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a 74-67 upset loss to Utah on Feb. 15. BYU is 14-11 and Kansas is 11-14 against the spread this season.

BYU vs. Kansas spread: BYU -2.5

BYU vs. Kansas over/under: 148.5 points

BYU vs. Kansas money line: BYU: -149, Kansas: +125

Why BYU can cover

Last Saturday, BYU didn't have too much trouble with Kansas State as they won 80-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead BYU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dallin Hall, who posted 16 points along with two steals.

The Cougars are deep and balanced, with nine players averaging 16 or more minutes per game. Forward Richie Saunders leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game. Guard Egor Demin averages 11.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. Center Keba Keita leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 boards per game on average.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 74-67 loss against Utah. Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zeke Mayo, who posted 15 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Despite their inconsistent play, few will argue that the Jayhawks are one of the most talented teams in the country. Center Hunter Dickinson continues to be a dominant force on the inside for coach Bill Self. Dickinson enters Tuesday's game averaging 16.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

