Teams coming off losses clash in a key Big 12 battle on Monday when the Cincinnati Bearcats face the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12), who have lost three of four, were beaten by No. 15 Oklahoma 69-65 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12), who have gone 2-2 over their last four games, dropped a 91-85 decision at West Virginia on Saturday. Kansas is 10-0 on its home court this season, while Cincinnati is 2-2 on the road.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 4-3, but the series is tied 1-1 in games played in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -8.5

Cincinnati vs. Kansas over/under: 146.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Kansas money line: Cincinnati +323, Kansas -421

CIN: The Bearcats have hit the money line in 19 of their last 31 games (+3.15 units)

KAN: The Jayhawks have hit the money line in 15 of their last 17 games at home (+11.85 units)

Why Kansas can cover

Kevin McCullar Jr., who is in his second season with the Jayhawks after starting his career at Texas Tech, has started all 18 games for Kansas in 2023-24. In 34.8 minutes of play per game, he is averaging 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He is coming off a 24-point, five-assist and four-rebound performance in the loss at West Virginia. He has one double-double and one triple-double on the year.

Also guiding the Jayhawks offense is senior center Hunter Dickinson, who is in his first year at Kansas after spending three seasons at Michigan. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging a double-double with 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging two assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. The big man can hit from nearly anywhere on the court and is connecting on 60.1% of his field goals, including 42.1% from 3-point range, and 72.2% from the foul line.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats have a balanced scoring attack with eight players averaging 7.5 points per game or more. Leading the way is junior forward Viktor Lakhin, who has registered two double-doubles on the year. He scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 85-73 win over Eastern Washington. Lakhin had 14 points and 14 boards in a 90-66 win over Northern Kentucky. For the season, he is averaging 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.7 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Dan Skillings Jr. has been valuable mostly coming off the bench. He has started three of 18 games but is playing an average of 24 minutes per game and scoring 11.2 points while adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He registered a double-double with a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-75 win over Stetson on Dec. 22. He had 24 points in a 62-59 loss at Baylor on Jan. 13.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Kansas vs. Cincinnati, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?