The No. 6 seed Kansas Jayhawks (22-9) will be shorthanded when they face the No. 11 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (19-13) in the second round of the 2024 Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Kansas is a 12-time conference tournament champion, but it is playing without top scorers Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) and Hunter Dickinson (shoulder). Cincinnati won two of its final three games during the regular season, including a 92-56 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The Bearcats overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, escaping with a 90-85 win in another game against the Mountaineers.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Bearcats are favored by 3 points in the latest Kansas vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over/under is 137 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -3

Kansas vs. Cincinnati over/under: 139.5 points

Kansas vs. Cincinnati money line: Kansas +120, Cincinnati -143

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is going to be without its top two players, but it still has a talented roster and is led by one of the most experienced coaches in college basketball. The Jayhawks have been without McCullar for their last five games, so they have been used to playing without him. They have four players in their expected starting lineup with at least 16 starts, including junior forward KJ Adams Jr.

He is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while freshman guard Johnny Furphy is adding 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. Junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. adds experience to the lineup as well, averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 assists. Cincinnati is coming off an emotionally-taxing win on Tuesday, and it is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games as a favorite.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Jayhawks are not only going to be without their top two players, who average a combined 36.3 points and 16.8 rebounds per game, but they are also going to be lacking depth. There is hardly any experience left on their bench, so foul trouble could doom them on Wednesday night. They are looking ahead to next week's NCAA Tournament, especially since McCullar and Dickinson are expected to return.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is coming off a 90-85 win over West Virginia, as junior guard Simas Lukosius scored 31 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Junior guard Day Day Thomas had 29 points, while senior forward Aziz Bandaogo had six points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Kansas has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games, and it is 1-5 in its last six games as an underdog.

