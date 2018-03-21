Kansas vs. Clemson odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from data scientist who's 5-0 on Tigers games
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Clemson basketball and just released a play for Friday
A full evening of 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 action tips off Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET when top-seeded Kansas takes on 5-seed Clemson. Kansas is favored by 4.5 points, up half-a-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143, unchanged from the open.
Before choosing a side, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. Oh, who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis, said that it was a "no-brainer" to take Clemson (+1) against Auburn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 2018.
The result: Clemson 84, Auburn 53 -- Oh cashed with over 30 points to spare. That was also his fifth consecutive win on a pick involving Clemson basketball. Anybody following those selections is up huge right now.
Now, he has studied the Sweet 16 game between Clemson and Kansas and his picks are in. We can tell you he's leaning to the under and he also has a strong spread pick that you can get only over at SportsLine.
Oh has taken Clemson's top-tier defense into account. The Tigers (25-9) held Auburn, one of the nation's top-scoring teams, to a season low in points over the weekend (53). And overall, Clemson gives up just 65.5 points per game, good for 27th in the country.
The Tigers are also extremely tough after extended rest. They are 12-5 on the season against the spread when they have four or more days off between games, which will be the case for Friday.
Standing in Clemson's way is a red-hot Kansas squad making its third straight appearance in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks (29-7) got a scare from Seton Hall, but survived to claim their 10th win in their last 11 games.
They got a boost from the return of 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike, who saw his first extended action since March 3. He scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but with the rust now knocked off, he should be an even bigger factor moving forward.
His return gives Kansas another option to go along with top scorers Devonte' Graham (17.4 ppg), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (15 ppg) and Malik Newman (13.4 ppg).
Oh has evaluated all of these circumstances, found a big edge in the line, and jumped all over one side of the spread.
So which side should you back in Kansas vs. Clemson? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should be all over, and what critical stat points determines the outcome, all from a data scientist on an undefeated 5-0 run on Clemson picks.
