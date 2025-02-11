The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks are set to host the Colorado Buffaloes in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 16-7 overall and 11-2 at home, while Colorado is 9-14 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from an 81-73 loss to in-state rival Kansas State. Kansas currently sits in fifth place in the Big 12 standings. The Buffs are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak and notch their first conference win of the season. CU lost to No. 5 Houston 69-59 in its last outing.

Tipoff is Lawrence is at 9 p.m. ET. Kansas is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Colorado odds, and the over/under is 141.5 points.





Kansas vs. Colorado spread: Kansas -16.5

Kansas vs. Colorado over/under: 141.5 points

Kansas vs. Colorado money line: Kansas: -1887, Colorado: +992

Why Kansas can cover

The odds suggested Kansas would come away with a win on Saturday, but Kansas State made sure that didn't happen. The Jayhaws lost 81-73, dropping their record to 16-7 overall and 7-5 in Big 12 play. Despite their defeat, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Hunter Dickinson had a near double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dickenson continues to be a dominant force on the inside, and enters Tuesday averaging 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Kansas is 11-12 against the spread this season.

Why Colorado can cover

Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They fell 69-59 to No. 5 Houston. The Buffs did get a strong performance from Julian Hammond III, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points.

Despite the loss, CU's performance against Houston was one of its best overall games in the last month. The Buffs opened the season on a 9-2 run before hitting their current slump. CU is 8-15 against the spread this season.





