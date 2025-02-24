The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup at the CU Events Center on Monday. Colorado is 11-16 overall and 10-6 at home, while Kansas is 18-9 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Buffs are looking to build off their 76-74 win over Baylor on Saturday. The Jayhawks are looking to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume and win their second straight game after blowing out Oklahoma State 96-64 on Feb. 22. KU beat CU 71-59 in the first meeting between these teams earlier this season.

Tipoff in Boulder, Colo. is at 11 p.m. ET. Kansas is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Kansas odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142.5 points. Before locking in any Colorado vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Colorado and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Colorado vs. Kansas spread: Colorado +7.5

Colorado vs. Kansas over/under: 142.5 points

Colorado vs. Kansas money line: Colorado: +242, Kansas: -306

Colorado vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Colorado vs. Kansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs are coming off one of their best wins of the season on Saturday. They skirted past Baylor at home, winning 76-74. Andrej Jakimovski was the offensive standout of the match as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was RJ Smith, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Colorado has been red-hot against the spread lately, going 5-0 ATS in its last five games. One of those game was against Kansas on Feb. 11. Senior guard Julian Hammond III leads the Buffs in scoring, averaging 12.9 points to go along with a team-high 3.1 assists per game.See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last game, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kansas put a hurting on the Cowboys, winning 96-64. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-23.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dajuan Harris Jr., who earned 14 points in addition to six steals and five assists. Harris Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against BYU on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colorado vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Colorado vs. Kansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of computer simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.