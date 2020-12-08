The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays in a battle between top-10 college basketball teams on Tuesday evening. Allen Fieldhouse plays host to the proceedings, with Creighton playing its first true road game of the 2020-21 season. Kansas is 4-1 this season, winning four straight games after a season-opening loss. Creighton sits at 3-0 so far in 2020-21 with all three victories by double figures.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in Lawrence. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 3.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 148 in the latest Kansas vs. Creighton odds. Before making any Creighton vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kansas vs. Creighton spread: Kansas -3.5

Kansas vs. Creighton over-under: 148 points

Kansas: The Jayhawks are 8-9 against the spread in the last 17 non-conference games

Creighton: The Bluejays are 7-8 against the spread in the last 15 non-conference games

Why Kansas can cover



The Jayhawks are potent on both ends on the floor. Kansas is very good at protecting the ball, turning the ball over on only 17.4 percent of possessions, and the Jayhawks also win the possession game by grabbing 33.3 percent of available offensive rebounds. From there, Kansas excels at generating free throws, ranking near the top of the Big 12 in free-throw rate. Defensively, the Jayhawks are holding opponents to just 29.8 percent from 3-point range this season.

In addition, Kansas is an excellent defensive rebounding team, allowing opponents to get only 24.7 percent of available rebounds offensively. For good measure, Creighton is one of the worst offensive rebounding teams so far this season, posting a 19.8 percent offensive rebound rate, and the Bluejays are also below average when it comes to creating free-throw attempts.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is an elite offensive team by virtually any measure. The Bluejays are turning the ball over on only 10.8 percent of their possessions, ranking in the top five nationally, and Creighton is also an off-the-charts shooting team. Creighton is shooting 66.3 percent on 2-point attempts, top-three in the country, and it is knocking down 83.3 percent of its free throws so far in 2020-21.

Defensively, Creighton is also strong. One their strengths is avoiding fouling, as the Bluejays rank in the top 10 nationally in preventing free-throw attempts. Creighton's opponents are shooting just 26.6 percent on 3-point attempts and 42.5 percent on 2-point attempts, with Kansas shooting less than 46 percent on 2-point shots so far this season.

