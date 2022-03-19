The Creighton Bluejays aim to pull a massive upset on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Creighton used a second-half surge to knock off San Diego State in overtime in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but the No. 9 seed Bluejays now face the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. The Bluejays have won 10 of their last 13 games, and they've won four of their last five contests as an underdog. Kansas, meanwhile, manhandled the Texas Southern Tigers in the first round, which was the Jayhawks' sixth consecutive victory.

Tipoff from Dickies Arena is set for 2:40 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is set at 139.5. Before making any Creighton vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Creighton vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Creighton spread: Kansas -11.5

Kansas vs. Creighton over-under: 139.5 points

Kansas vs. Creighton money line: Kansas -700, Creighton +475

KAN: The Jayhawks are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games

CRE: The Bluejays are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in March

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is loaded with a plethora of playmakers, including Ochai Agbaji. The senior guard is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Agbaji leads a Kansas offense that is averaging 78.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the country. The Jayhawks are also in the top 20 nationally in field-goal percentage (48.16), and they've won four of their last five meetings against an opponent from the Big East.

Kansas is averaging 15.6 assists per game this season, and the Jayhawks will look to take advantage of a Creighton defense that's averaging just 10.8 turnovers per game, which ranks 312th in the country. Plus, Kansas is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games played in March.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton enters Saturday's showdown full of confidence after winning 10 of its last 13 games. The Bluejays are led by Ryan Hawkins, who's averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet in Creighton's victory over San Diego State, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one assist.

The Bluejays are playing extremely well on the defensive end of the floor. In fact, Creighton has given up 58 points or less in two of its last three games. That includes holding the Villanova Wildcats to just 54 points in the Big East Tournament on March 12. Creighton is allowing its opponents to make just 39.5 percent of their field goals this season, which ranks 21st in the nation.

How to make Creighton vs. Kansas picks

