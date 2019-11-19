Kansas vs. ETSU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas vs. E. Tennessee State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. ETSU (away)
Current Records: Kansas 2-1; ETSU 3-0
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will square off against the Kansas Jayhawks on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. ETSU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
It was a close one, but last Thursday ETSU sidestepped the Winthrop Eagles for a 61-58 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Winthrop made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Kansas simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Monmouth Hawks 112-57. F David McCormack and G Isaiah Moss were among the main playmakers for the Jayhawks as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. McCormack didn't help his team much against the NC-Greensboro Spartans two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Their wins bumped ETSU to 3-0 and Kansas to 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers rank 20th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. The Jayhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.70%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 14-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
