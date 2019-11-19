Kansas vs. ETSU odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 19 from proven model

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while ETSU is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Kansas has won 23 consecutive home games, the third-longest streak in the nation. The Buccaneers have won their first three games by an average of 16.3 points. The Jayhawks are favored by 14 points in the latest Kansas vs. ETSU odds, while the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any ETSU vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas took its game last Friday with ease, bagging an 112-57 victory over Monmouth. David McCormack and Isaiah Moss were among the main playmakers for the Jayhawks as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards and the latter shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Six Jayhawks scored in double figures. Kansas scored 26 of the first 32 points of the game. Devon Dotson leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, ETSU came out on top in a nail-biter against Winthrop, 61-58. Tray Boyd III hit a decisive 3-pointer with 32 seconds left. Bo Hodges finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Hodges leads the Buccaneers in scoring with 15.3 points per game.

Kansas enters the matchup with a 49.7 percent field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Buccaneers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in the league at 51.2.

