It's a showdown of two of college basketball's best teams when the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in the 2020 Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving. The teams were hit by departures and have not played a competitive game since March, but both have the depth to rebound quickly. The teams finished 1-2 in the final Associated Press poll before last season's NCAA Tournament was canceled, and the Bulldogs have the NCAA's best winning percentage of the past decade at .858 (308-51), with KU second at .819 (299-66).

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The Bulldogs are four-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Gonzaga odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Kansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Gonzaga. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Gonzaga vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Gonzaga: Bulldogs -4

Kansas vs. Gonzaga over-under: 147.5

Kansas vs. Gonzaga money line: Jayhawks +156, Bulldogs -191

KAN: G Marcus Garrett averaged 1.8 steals and 4.5 deflections to win Defensive Player of the Year honors.

GONZ: F Drew Timme scored at least 10 points in 15 of the 19 games when he played at least 20 minutes last season.

Latest Odds: Jayhawks +4 Bet Now

Why Gonzaga can cover



Gonzaga is 38-29 against the spread as a favorite the past two seasons, and Coach Mark Few has plenty of talent to work with. He expects a lot from Drew Timme, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who started just four games last season but shot 62.1 percent from the field and averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes. Five-star prospect Jalen Suggs should run the point for a team that went 31-2 and had the NCAA's best offense last season (87.4 points per game).

The Bulldogs are 21-13 ATS in non-conference games since 2018, and Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi are back after starting last season. Kispert, a preseason All-American, led the team in minutes (33) and was second with a 13.9 scoring average, shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range. Ayayi scored 10.6 points and brought down 6.3 rebounds per contest. In addition to Suggs, highly-touted freshmen Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther should see playing time.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games overall, and Coach Bill Self will have his team ready to play some strong defense. That should be key in a game between teams feeling things out with almost no practice time. The Jayhawks allowed just 60.6 points per game last season, ranking sixth in the nation. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Garrett returns to harass on the perimeter, and he chipped in 9.2 points and a team-high 4.6 assists last season.

The Jayhawks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 neutral-site games, and Ochai Agbaji also was a starter last year, averaging 10 points and 4.2 rebounds. A lot will be expected from David McCormack, who will defend the interior. The 6-foot-10 junior is the only proven player who can score down low, and he averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. Freshman Bryce Thompson and JuCo transfer Tyon Grant-Foster also are expected to play significant roles.

How to make Kansas vs. Gonzaga picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the model suggesting the teams will approach or exceed 150 points. It also says one side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Gonzaga vs. Kansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up $2,400 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last four years, and find out.